Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on 11 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Wedding Anniversary Celebration
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with friends and family on Monday, 11 December. A few pictures from the couple's wedding anniversary celebration surfaced on social media.

Both Anushka and Virat twinned in black attires for their special day.

Also Read

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Moments That Keep Setting the Bar Higher for Us

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Moments That Keep Setting the Bar Higher for Us

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Virat Kohli 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×