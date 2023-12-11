Join Us On:
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Moments That Keep Setting the Bar Higher for Us

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy in 2017.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always set our relationship standards higher.

For instance, remember when that adorable exchange between the two during IPL 2020 went viral? Kohli could be seen on the field gesturing at Sharma to ask if she had eaten as she stood in the stands to support him during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Chennai Super Kings.

From always supporting each other on and off the field to being with each other through thick and thin, here are some 'Virushka' moments that prove that even calling them 'couple goals' is an understatement.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Virat Kohli  

