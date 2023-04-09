In Pics: The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman & Belli Meet PM Modi After Oscar Win
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an Oscar.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to talk about his first meeting with The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Belli after Oscar win. PM Modi took to his social media handle to also share some pictures from his visit and also caption the post: "What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu."
The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga met PM Modi last month.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: The Elephant Whisperers
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.