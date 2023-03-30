PM Modi Meets & Lauds The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar-Winning Team
The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month. The director and producer of the film met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 30 March 2023. He took to his social media account to congratulate the team and called them "brilliant."
He took to Twitter to write, "The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud."
The film was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate.
India had secured three Oscar nominations - Best Original Song (RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'), Best Documentary Feature Film (Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes), and Best Documentary Short (The Elephant Whisperers). All That Breathes lost to Navalny while RRR won.
