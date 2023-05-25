ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Attend IIFA 2023 Pre-Event

IIFA 2023 will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) have started. The award function is in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be on 26 to 27 May 2023. This year’s hosts are Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur.

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Salman Khan   iifa 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×