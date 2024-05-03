ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Hema Malini and Dharmendra Celebrate Their 44th Wedding Anniversary

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol also joined them in the celebration.

Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra marked their 44th wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration at home on Thursday, 2 May. The couple's daughter Esha Deol also joined them.

Hema took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Along with it, she also penned a heartfelt note. It read, "Our wedding anniversary today!44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls,lovely gchildren surrounding us&drowning us with their love!Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness."

Have a look at her post here:

Topics:  Hema Malini   Dharmendra 

