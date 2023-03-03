ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-star Swini Khara Gets Engaged

Swini Khara announced her engagement to Urvish Desai on social media.

Actor Swini Khara, best known for sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum recently got engaged to her fiancé Urvish Desai. She shared photos of her dreamy engagement ceremony on 2 March, leaving all her fans enthralled.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about how she met her husband-to-be, she said: “I met Urvish (Desai) a few months ago, my parents had been searching. When I met him, everything was great, we clicked as we are very similar in nature. "

Swini, was last seen in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

