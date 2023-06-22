‘Against Modi, Not India’: Meet the People Behind Protests Against PM's US Visit

Counter-narratives of foreign institutions trying to meddle in India’s “internal matters” are fairly common whenever the PM’s foreign visits receive a critical response. However, close to half of the protesters are from India, and most of them are Hindus.

“I am Indian. I am a Hindu. I am the PM’s vote bank but I cannot bear to see the brutal treatment of minority groups in India. If I was treated in the US how Muslims are [treated] in India, I would run back home without a thought. It is intolerable,” they added.