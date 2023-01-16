In Photos: PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Ahead of BJP's Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 16 January held a 'roadshow' in Delhi ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) two-day national executive meeting at national capital's NDMC convention centre.

The roadshow, which began from Delhi's Patel Chowk and and continued till the convention centre, was attended by thousands of party workers and supporters.

The executive meeting began after PM Modi's arrival, who was welcomed by BJP's National president JP Nadda.