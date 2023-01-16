Did JP Nadda Criticise BJP’s Governance? No, Congress Accounts Share Edited Clip

A short video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda is being shared on social media, where the leader is heard equating a BJP government to rape while speaking at a public meet.

Who is sharing the video?: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Congress' media convenor Lalan Kumar and East UP Congress Sevadal shared the clip on their verified Twitter profiles, along with UP Congress Sevadal, who shared it on their Facebook page.

(Note: Swipe right to view all three claims.)