In Photos: Manisha Koirala Meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak In London

Manisha Koirala took to social media to share pictures from her visit.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Hindi Female

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala recently attended an event celebrating ties between the United Kingdom and Nepal in London, where she met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The event also marked 100 years of the friendship treaty between the two nations. Sharing a few pictures from event, Manisha wrote on Instagram, "It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp. Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it ? I was thrilled!!"

Topics:  Manisha Koirala   Rishi Sunak 

