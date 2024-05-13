'A Powerhouse of Talent': Preity Zinta Praises Manisha Koirala For 'Heeramandi'

Manisha Koirala who recently made her acting comeback with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been receiving acclaim for her impactful performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.
On 12 May, in an Instagram post, Koirala recalled her experience of working in Heermandi and reuniting with Bhansali after almost two decades. The actor also shared some stills of her character from the show.
Reacting to the post, Koirala's Dil Se co-star Preity Zinta also took to the comments section to praise her for her role in the show.
Have a look at her post here:
Praising Koirala, the wrote, "I love you Manisha (emojis) I saw the show for you & you killed it. You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se. Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always."
Have a look:
Heeramandi is set in pre-Independence India and is based on the lives of courtesans in Lahore's oldest red light district.
In addition to Koirala, the show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.
