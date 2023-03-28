In Photos: Chiranjeevi Honours SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravani For RRR's Oscar Win

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram on 28 March to talk about how he celebrated his son Ram Charan's birthday. The grand celebration saw many celebrities attending the party. However, it was more than just a birthday party with Chiranjeevi honouring the Oscar winners - SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for their contribution to the Indian film industry.

He took to social media to write, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan ‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!!"

Take a look at the pictures here: