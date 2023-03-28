ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda & Others Attend Ram Charan's B'day Bash
Ram Charan turned 38 on 27 March.
RRR actor Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on 27 March. The actor marked the special occasion with his family and his friends from the film industry.
Several celebrities were on the guest list, including RRR director SS Rajamouli, musician MM Keeravani, and actors such as Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rana Daggubati, among others.
