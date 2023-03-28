Photos: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda & Others Attend Ram Charan's B'day Bash

RRR actor Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on 27 March. The actor marked the special occasion with his family and his friends from the film industry.

Several celebrities were on the guest list, including RRR director SS Rajamouli, musician MM Keeravani, and actors such as Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rana Daggubati, among others.