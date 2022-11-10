In Photos: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & Others Attend 'Uunchai' Screening
'Uunchai' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and others.
A special screening of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra took place on Wednesday, 9 November. Hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, the event was star-studded with the film's cast and several Bollywood celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Soni Razdan among others attended the film's screening.
Take a look at the pictures here:
