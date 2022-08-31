ADVERTISEMENT
Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti Sanon Take Home Best Actor, Actress Awards
The 67th Filmfare Awards were held on Tuesday, 30 August.
Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) for his film '83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for Mimi.
Ranveer shared the stage with Deepika while he accepted the award on Tuesday night. Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi also won awards.
Here are some glimpses from the event:
Topics: Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Kriti Sanon
