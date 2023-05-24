ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan Walks the Red Carpet In Her Dazzling All-Black Look

Shruti Haasan will take part in the Activating Change event at Cannes 2023.

Shruti Haasan has returned to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actor will take part in the Activating Change event, which will be hosted by Breaking Through the Lens. The roundtable discussion on gender parity will take place on 23 May at the festival.

In her first pictures from Cannes, Shruti was seen sporting an all-black look in a latex dress. The actor walked the red carpet in a gorgeous custom-made black dress by Vaishali S. She complemented her look with Swarovski diamond jewellery.

Shruti Haasan   Cannes 2023 

