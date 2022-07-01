'My Body Isn't Perfect Right Now': Shruti Haasan Opens Up on Struggles with PCOS
Shruti reveals her struggles handling the hormonal issues with PCOS and Endometriosis.
Actor Shruti Haasan, recently opened up on 'facing the worst hormonal issues.' The actor revealed on her Instagram account on Thursday, 30 June, that she is struggling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis. She said that she has chosen to accept it as a 'natural movement' of her body, rather than looking at it as a 'fight.'
PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with tiny cysts on its outer edges, which leads to several hormonal issues including irregular menstrual cycle, excess hair growth, infertility and weight gain, among others.
Taking to her Instagram, the 36-year-old actor shared a workout video of herself in the gym. Opening up to her fans, Shruti wrote, "Work out with me. I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and Endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is."
The actor concluded the note by saying, "Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me.. so….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you."
Shruti, is best known for her work in films like, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Behen Hogi Teri and Race Gurram, among others. The actor has several upcoming films including filmmaker Prashanth Neel's Salaar, alongside Prabhas. The action-thriller film will hit the theatres next year, in 2023.
