'My Body Isn't Perfect Right Now': Shruti Haasan Opens Up on Struggles with PCOS

Actor Shruti Haasan, recently opened up on 'facing the worst hormonal issues.' The actor revealed on her Instagram account on Thursday, 30 June, that she is struggling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis. She said that she has chosen to accept it as a 'natural movement' of her body, rather than looking at it as a 'fight.'

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with tiny cysts on its outer edges, which leads to several hormonal issues including irregular menstrual cycle, excess hair growth, infertility and weight gain, among others.