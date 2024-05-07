'Time to Be a Fashion Critic Again': Met Gala 2024 Sparks a Hilarious Meme Fest

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2024, is here, and with it, a flood of memes and jokes. The event, known for its extravagant couture and celebrity appearances, also sparks hilarious internet content almost every year now.
While the Gala is a charity event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, it's also a fun-filled night of entertainment. From critiquing outfits to enjoying the show in your comfiest sweatpants, it's a night to remember both on and offline.
From the internet turning into fashion bloggers to spotting the most bizarre outfits, the online community is tireless in giving the most hilarious content.
The carpet for this year's Met Gala sparked a hilarious meme fest in itself. From getting compared to the Evermore set from Taylor Swift's Era's Tour to being called, "a college production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream," - the internet left no stone unturned to poke fun at the red carpet.
Here's another user calling it an "elevated rainforest cafe!"
Another hilarious tweet spoke about Taylor Swift arriving at the Met.
This year's theme for Met Gala 2024 is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with the official dress code being “The Garden of Time.” So there were several memes around what the theme would look.
Here's one such example wherein a user thinks that the theme would look like an episode from the Winx Club.
Others complained about the simplistic nature of the theme.
However, it was the outfits that received most of the attention. With Zendaya being compared to an "Evil sister."
So many also turned into fashion critics for the Met Gala. One tweet read, "it’s time to become a fashion critic again while lying in my bed wearing a 5 year old shirt with a hole in it #metgala"
Ultimately, all eyes are eagerly awaiting the verdict of Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.
