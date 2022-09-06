A Trip Down Memory Lane: When Section 377 Was Decriminalised 4 Years Ago Today

The then-Chief Justice Dipak Misra had noted, “I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality."

Justice DY Chandrachud had observed that people from the LGBTQ+ community have equal rights as other citizens and said that, "human sexuality cannot be confined to a binary," legitimising the identity and lived experiences of thousands in the country.

Justice Indu Malhotra had observed, "History owes an apology to members of LGBT community and their family members for ostracisation and persecution they faced because of society's ignorance that homosexuality is a natural trait, its penal suppression infringes a host of fundamental rights."

Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, the Supreme Court lawyers who led the legal fight to scrap Section 377 of the IPC, came out as being a couple in 2019.