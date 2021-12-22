Pics: Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone at the '83' Special Screening

Kabir Khan’s film 83, based on India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, is set to release theatrically on 24 December. The film’s makers hosted a special screening of the film which was attended by Ranveer Singh and the cast of 83 and members of the 1983 World Cup team.

Kapil Dev wore a blue sherwani to the screening while Ranveer sported a white three-piece suit with a bowtie. The actor portrays Kapil Dev in 83. Actor Deepika Padukone who is a co-producer, and also acts in the film, attended the screening in an off-shoulder gown with her hair styled in Hollywood waves.

Former cricketers Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Ravi Shastri, and Madan Lal were among the attendees. Director Kabir Khan and other celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the event.

Take a look at the pictures.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in 83.