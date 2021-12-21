ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev and everyone loved his transformation for the role.
In Pics: Ranveer Singh & the Cast of '83' Meet the 1983 World Cup Team
Ranveer Singh and the cast of '83' met former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and
Ranveer Singh’s latest film 83 chronicles India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. During the match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev started his batting when India had a score of 9/4 and went on to score 175 runs.
Above all, many people have appreciated Ranveer’s transformation into Kapil Dev. The cast of 83 including Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk (plays Balwinder Singh), and Harrdy Sandhu (plays Madan Lal) met some of the players who represented India at the World Cup. 83 hits theatres on 24 December.
