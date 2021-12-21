In Pics: Ranveer Singh & the Cast of '83' Meet the 1983 World Cup Team

Ranveer Singh’s latest film 83 chronicles India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. During the match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev started his batting when India had a score of 9/4 and went on to score 175 runs.

Above all, many people have appreciated Ranveer’s transformation into Kapil Dev. The cast of 83 including Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk (plays Balwinder Singh), and Harrdy Sandhu (plays Madan Lal) met some of the players who represented India at the World Cup. 83 hits theatres on 24 December.

Take a look at the pics: