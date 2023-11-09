Xinjiang Tales: How Islam Here Is Getting Its Chinese Characteristics

Under the guise of religion, religious extremism called for a “holy war” against “Godless communists”. Uyghurs, whose cultural traditions and spiritual practices carried a strong stamp of syncretism and moderation due to their Buddhist past, were urged to abandon them as these were regarded as “anti-Islamic”. Women were forced to wear burqa. The concept of ‘Halal’ was sought to be generalised beyond food to other aspects of social life. This created friction between Muslims and the non-Muslim Han community, which is the majority ethnic group in China. Music and dance are inseparable from the culture of Uyghurs. But extremists tried to impose a ban by declaring them “unIslamic”. Parents were discouraged from sending their children to public school, and, instead, were told to send them to religious schools.

As a result of radicalisation, religiosity rose to irrational levels in society. Alimjan, my local Uyghur guide and interpreter, narrated a personal experience to illustrate this. “Once I had taken a group of tourists from Xinjiang to Turkey. I asked an elderly Muslim woman to carry the hotel address card with her when she was going out. ‘This will help you to find the hotel. Otherwise, you might get lost,’ I told her. She refused, saying, ‘No, I won’t. Allah will show me the way.’ She indeed lost her way, and we found her only after many hours of frantic search. I then told her, ‘Allah helps only those who help themselves.’”

In furtherance of their goal, separatists in Xinjiang committed a spate of terrorist acts, mainly targeting the Han community. On 25 February 1997, coinciding with the day of Deng Xiaoping's funeral in Beijing, a series of bombs exploded in buses in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. Nine people were killed. In August 2008, terrorists drove a truck into a group of policemen, killing 16 of them. In July 2009, riots erupted in Urumqi, killing 197 people, most of them Han residents of the city. In May 2014, two car bombings in Urumqi killed 43 people. At a coal mine in Aksu in September 2015, a terror attack resulted in 50 deaths.