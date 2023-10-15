Xinjiang Tales: In the footsteps of Kumarajiva and Xuan Zhang

He studied at the famous Nalanda University and became a master teacher there. He visited many holy places in the north, south, west, and east of India, seeking new knowledge, making friends, and gaining admirers everywhere. One of his greatest admirers was King Harshavardhana, who, because of this association, sent an envoy to the court of the Tang dynasty in Xi’an, thereby establishing the first diplomatic relations between India and China. Before Xuan Zang’s departure to China, the king also gave him a grand farewell.

But why did Xuan Zang undertake this ordeal? In his own words: “The purpose of my journey is not to obtain personal offerings. It is because I regretted that, in my country, the Buddhist doctrine was imperfect and the scriptures were incomplete. Having many doubts, I wished to go and find out the truth, and so I decided to travel to the West at the risk of my life, so that the Dew of the Mahayana sutras would have not only been sprinkled at Kapilavastu (a sacred Buddhist place of pilgrimage now in Nepal), but the sublime truth may also be known in the eastern country (China).”

When he returned to Xi’an in China after spending 17 long years in India and covering over 16,000 km on foot and horses, he was given a hero’s welcome by both the king and the people. The king built a majestic pagoda, known as the Big Wild Goose Pagoda, where he, assisted by hundreds of his disciples, would spend many years translating the over 650 Sanskrit texts he had brought from India. His epic journey and the enduring impact of his work place him among the world’s greatest scholar-explorers of all time.

The book he penned on his heroic exploration, titled The Great Tang Records on the Western Regions, is an invaluable account of India of those times. Nehru in The Discovery of India praises it highly and writes, “Coming from a highly civilized and sophisticated country, at a time when China’s capital Si-an-fu (Xi’an) was a centre of art and learning, his comments on and descriptions of conditions in India are valuable.”