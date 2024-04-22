Meat, Mughals, Maoists, and Now Mangalsutra

This isn’t the first time Modi has used the slur “those who breed more children” to refer to Muslims.

In a post-riots election speech in 2002 as Gujarat Chief Minister, he warned that “those who are multiplying population at a rapid rate will need to learn a lesson.” He referred to relief camps for riot-displaced Muslims as “child-producing centres.” “Hum paanch, humare pachees (We five, our 25)”, he jeered, implying that polygamy among Muslims allowed them to reproduce faster.

BJP leaders habitually imply that Muslims are un-Indian.

Amit Shah promised that with the CAA that excluded Muslims, the BJP would throw “infiltrators” who infest the country like “termites,” into the Bay of Bengal. ‘Urban Naxal’ is the phrase that the BJP uses to imply that intellectuals, students, and activists pursuing social and economic justice and human rights are in fact, traitors and terrorists.

Modi’s escalating shrillness betrays his escalating insecurity. Unemployment and inflation are easily the top issues in 2024.