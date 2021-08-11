UAPA, Sedition Laws Have No Place in Democracy: Former SC, HC Judges

"One of the criticisms of the UAPA is that it has a very low rate of conviction, but a high rate of pendency. It is the process that becomes the punishment," said Justice Aftab Alam, one of the panelists for the event.

Speaking on the legislative intent of UAPA, sedition and the ground reality of the use of these laws, Justice Deepak Gupta said that the draconian laws have no place in a democracy like India and are used to stifle dissent and quell the voices that are asking questions from the government.

In the discussion, Justice Gupta elaborated on how the law came about in the British era and its intent.