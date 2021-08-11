UAPA, Sedition Laws Have No Place in Democracy: Former SC, HC Judges
"It is the process that becomes the punishment," said one former Supreme Court judge on the use of UAPA in India.
In a public discussion on Monday, 26 July, five former Supreme Court and high court judges called out the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition laws, saying that these charges have been misused to clamp down dissent.
The public discussion, organised by The Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) and Human Rights Defenders Alert (HRDA), included Justice Aftab Alam, Justice Madan Lokur, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Anjana Prakash, and Justice Gopala Gowda. They spoke at an online public forum where they discussed “Democracy, Dissent and Draconian laws- Should the UAPA and Sedition have a place in our statute books?”
'Dissent is Essential in a Democracy'
"One of the criticisms of the UAPA is that it has a very low rate of conviction, but a high rate of pendency. It is the process that becomes the punishment," said Justice Aftab Alam, one of the panelists for the event.
Speaking on the legislative intent of UAPA, sedition and the ground reality of the use of these laws, Justice Deepak Gupta said that the draconian laws have no place in a democracy like India and are used to stifle dissent and quell the voices that are asking questions from the government.
In the discussion, Justice Gupta elaborated on how the law came about in the British era and its intent.
“Despite the law being so clear, it is being misused. The clarifications regarding the law will come and go but the police may continue to misuse it.”Justice Deepak Gupta
He pertinently added that as far as the law of sedition is concerned, “there is no case for it to be retained in the statute book and should be shown the door as soon as possible”.
‘Mental Health Compensation is Equally Important if Not More’
Justice Lokur echoed the statements made by Justice Gupta; however, he said that it's likely that these laws are not going anywhere.
He stressed on the need for compensation and accountability for those who are wrongfully treated under the laws, as he listed multiple cases where persons who were jailed for multiple years were not provided with any compensation.
He drew attention to the need for compensation of mental and emotional trauma caused by the arrests and detention of people jailed under UAPA and sedition laws.
“Lets look at only one aspect of acquittal and the accountability aspect of the UAPA. Compensation is one, accountability is another. But mental health in equally important, if not more. It is going to remain for the rest of their life and the lives of their children."Justice Lokur
