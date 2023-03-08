In Photos: BJP Leader Manik Saha Sworn In Tripura Chief Minister for Second Term
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister (CM) of Tripura for his second term at a ceremony in Agartala on Wednesday, 8 March.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda.
In the recently held Tripura Assembly elections, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House while its alliance partner, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, won one seat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: BJP Tripura Elections Manik Saha
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.