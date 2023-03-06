BJP's Manik Saha To Continue As Tripura CM, Elected Legislative Party Leader

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs decided in a meeting on Monday, 6 January, that Manik Saha will continue as the chief minister of the northeastern state.

Speaking to the press, a BJP spokesperson said that the decision had been taken unanimously by all MLAs of the party.

Saha also took to Twitter to share the news and thanked the MLAs for choosing him to continue as CM.

"My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of legislature party. Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramoi ji, we shall work together to build 'Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' & ensure the welfare of all sections of people," he said.