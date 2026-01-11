Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In this column for The Telegraph, historian and writer Ramachandra Guha zeroes in on the Congress government's performance in Karnataka, highlighting how the intensifying power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is worsening the state's administrative challenges.

He argues that what began as an alleged power-sharing understanding has turned into intense factionalism, pulling focus away from pressing public issues like infrastructure, economic development and service delivery.