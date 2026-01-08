Bharat Taxi’s Big Pitch Comes With Fine-Print Risks

As the New Year dawned, I read about platform-based gig workers in parts of India going on a strike in the critical holiday period to demand better pay and working conditions. At the same time, I read about Bharat Taxi, a government-backed cooperative that aims for a “driver first” approach to cabs to counter the likes of Uber and Ola with cheaper passenger rides.

I asked myself two questions as I weighed reports on gig workers who are often called “delivery partners” and taxi drivers, who will presumably be “vehicle owners” in a cooperative:

1. Why is a cab driver usually not called a gig worker?

2. When does a worker become an employee, an employee a service provider, a ser vice provider a partner or an entrepreneur?