I Grew Up in New Zealand. Blocking a Sikh Procession Isn't the Kiwi Way of Life

I learnt Poi (a local performative art) at school, played netball with Māori and Paskifika friends, and my Dad even learnt Te Reo (the indigenous language).

So, a peaceful procession of Sikhs being swarmed by young men in t-shirts emblazoned with ‘Kiwis First’ and calling themselves 'True Patriots' felt incongruous to the New Zealand I knew.

The incident sparked debate in New Zealand regarding the distinctions between free speech, lawful protest, and intimidation.

Jillaine Heather, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union, a civil society group, delivered a damning indictment on the behaviour of the True Patriots.