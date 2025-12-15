'Arun Khetarpal, My Hero': Brother of 1971 War Martyr on His Courage, Duty

Arun, who was just a year older than Mukhesh, was regarded as the brighter of the two. Their father was determined that Arun should "go to IIT", and Mukesh be the army man. The brothers studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Initially, not contesting his father's orders, Arun took the IIT entrance exam. But as "insurance", since the IIT entrance exam has always been tough to crack, he also took the entrance exam for National Defence Academy (NDA).

Not unexpectedly, he cleared both. And that’s when trouble erupted. Despite what his father wanted for him, Arun’s heart was set on being a soldier. He pleaded with his mother Maheshwari repeatedly to speak to Madan Lal and convince him. But he refused to budge. What followed was two weeks of a silent, stubborn stand-off between father and son, at the dining table, and every other part of the family home.

But in the end, the patriarch relented. And so, IIT’s loss was NDA’s gain. In 1967, Arun Khetarpal, assigned service number 7498, joined the 38th course of the NDA in Pune. It is no surprise that Arun excelled there. Under his leadership as Squadron Cadet Captain, his Foxtrot Squadron became the NDA’s champion squadron.

For the record, Mukesh Khetarpal was no academic pushover either. When it was his turn, he too cleared the IIT entrance exam and joined IIT Delhi, without further ruffling Brigadier saab’s feathers.