Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The New Indian Express, Anand Neelakantan argues that what is happening across Indian skies is not an accident but the inevitable combustion of a sector fuelled by policy hypocrisy and monopolistic arrogance. He adds that in terms of taxation, aviation is treated with the same disdain as alcohol or tobacco. It is viewed not as a critical infrastructure backbone, but as a “sin,” a luxury indulgence of the elite that must be taxed into submission.