Imran Khan Vs Military: Real 'Threats' in Pakistan Ignored Amid Power Struggle

Recent rumours of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's alleged death drew global attention, including from neighbouring India. The swirl of speculation became more serious when Khan’s sisters and children appeared in the media, issuing statements over his well-being.

The reality, however, was quite different, as Khan was safe in jail. But an undeclared restriction had been imposed on his meetings in prison, which fuelled the confusion.

The rumours had led Khan's supporters to hold demonstrations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi last week. This, despite the fact that Section 144 had been imposed in both cities.