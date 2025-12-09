Will Putin Now Help India Counter Trump's Bullying? All Isn't As Meets the Eye

Now, Trump is indicating that he wants India to have a restricted role in regional security management: he has improved US-Pakistan ties and is not interested in India playing a role in West or Central Asia but be focussed on the Indo-Pacific region. This is so because the US will, at best, have both a competitive and also in some areas a cooperative relationship with China.

Naturally, India cannot accept these restrictions because of its interests in West Asia, and it is here that it will really have to apply the principle of ‘strategic autonomy’ and pursue its interests. It will have difficulties—as it has had in the past—with developing ties with Iran because of US-Iran ties. There it may have to make compromises with its pursuit of strategic autonomy.

While West Asia figured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Putin discussions, the reality is that neither country can effectively influence the course of events in this region.

India and the EU are discussing ways of enhancing ties in the commercial and other sectors. A basic point that divides the two is the Ukraine war and the approach to Russia. Putin has upset the European security order. He has become a pariah for the EU but that is obviously not the case with India. India also wants the Ukraine conflict to end but Modi used much softer language on the issue than he had in September 2022 when he had told Putin directly that this is not an era of war.

India and EU can take ties forward despite differences on Russia.

This is a challenging time for Indian diplomacy. These will not go away by making facile assertions.

