Hema Committee Report Lit a Spark. Don’t Let Anyone Tell You ‘Nothing Happened’

(The following article has been republished from The Quint's archives in light of a Kerala court's verdict in the 2017 abduction and assault case of a leading actor which had led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). The trial court on 8 December 2025 convicted six others in the case, but acquitted actor Dileep who was accused of criminal conspiracy.)

Two years back, I was on stage at an arts festival in Kerala when a fellow speaker claimed that the WCC had failed to live up to expectations. This was 2023, just six years since the collective had been formed by women of the Malayalam film industry in response to the sexual assault of a leading star in 2017.