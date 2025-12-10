Bad Data, Broken Transition: India’s Numbers Are Sabotaging Its Climate Future

India’s climate justice movement has a new opponent, and it isn’t a coal baron or a reluctant foreign donor but it is a spreadsheet. While activists rightly target fossil fuel subsidies and emissions targets, a quieter crisis is undermining the foundation of a fair green transition, which is the country’s own economic data.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s recent decision to retain India’s national accounts statistics at a “C” grade—its second-lowest rating—is not merely a technical footnote for statisticians, but a structural fault line. By obscuring who truly gains and who loses in the economy, this data deficit threatens to derail India’s promise of equitable, low-carbon development and just society. Fixing the numbers must be treated as a core climate-justice demand, as vital as phasing down coal or mobilising finance in this age of mis/disinformation.