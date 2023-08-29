The Focus and Outrage Over SRK's Online Gaming Ad Highlights Double Standards

It happens to me every time, and yet it never ceases to amaze me. Every time I stay in a rather obvious and comfortable hotel close by, I am confused by the number of people hanging out outside the Mannat building in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.

Whether it’s the joggers’ dawn, a sweaty noon, or a rainy monsoon night, the faithful are always present. Most evenings, there are hordes of tourist buses disgorging large numbers of them – of the mofussil star-struck who are clearly on a Mumbai Darshan trip. Apparently, this is one of the highlights of their city itinerary.

Clearly, these adulatory masses don’t expect very much. And to be honest, there isn’t much likely to happen either.