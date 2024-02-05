ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Won Hearts Worldwide': PM Modi On Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Grammy Win

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain won laurels for their fusion band Shakti's latest album 'This Moment'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Indian musicians won laurels at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, 4 February (ET). On 5 February, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, among other musicians, on winning three Grammys.

Mahadevan and Hussain's fusion band Shakti took home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their latest album, ‘This Moment’. In addition, percussionist Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two joint awards for their song 'Pashto' from their album 'As We Speak'.

Praising the artists PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music."

Have a look at his tweet here:

'Pashto', which won the Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category, features American musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. Falu's 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi was also among the nominees in this category.

Moreover, the album 'As We Speak' too received an award in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album section.

Supergroup Shakti was formed by violinist L Shankar, vocalist Mahadevan, percussionist V Vinayakram, and British guitarist John McLaughlin. Other nominees in the category for Best Global Music Album were Bokante, Davido, Susana Baca, and Burna Boy.

Topics:  GRAMMYs   Shankar Mahadevan 

