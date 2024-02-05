'Won Hearts Worldwide': PM Modi On Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Grammy Win

Indian musicians won laurels at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, 4 February (ET). On 5 February, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, among other musicians, on winning three Grammys.

Mahadevan and Hussain's fusion band Shakti took home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their latest album, ‘This Moment’. In addition, percussionist Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two joint awards for their song 'Pashto' from their album 'As We Speak'.