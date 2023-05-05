Russia-Ukraine War: Possibilities Galore, Who Gains From Kremlin Drone Attack?

As the Russians viewed it, it was a “planned terrorist attack” to assassinate President Putin, even while noting that they had actually foiled the attack and that the Russian leader was not near the Kremlin at the time. Observers are also pointing to the somewhat well-prepared Russian response to the strike.

They actually chose to publicise what was an embarrassing penetration of their air space, even though they claimed that they had neutralised the drones through their electronic warfare system. Even the Ukrainians acknowledge that the Russians are “very, very good” in counter-drone technologies and they have the ability to neutralise most Ukrainian strikes.

For their part, Ukrainian leaders flatly denied that they were behind the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine was not attacking targets in Russia but conducting a war of self-defence in its own villages and towns. Later on Thursday, Russia accused the United States of being behind the attack. The White House was quick to reject the charge.

The Kremlin Senate Palace building targeted houses the President’s office and his official residence. All indications are that it was not damaged and the detonation took place above the dome of the palace.