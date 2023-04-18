Edited Image Shows Ambedkar's Photo in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Office
The original image does not show any photo of Dr BR Ambedkar hung up in Putin's conference room.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
An image showing a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar hung in Russian President Vladimir Putin's office is going viral on social media with a claim that Russia took this step to honour India.
This comes after the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar which is celebrated on 14 April.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the picture and came across the original image on image stock website, Alamy.
The image was from 15 February 2007 and it's description stated that it showed Putin holding a conference on economic issues.
We compared the viral image with the original image and found similarities.
The original image showed the multi-coloured National Emblem of the Russian Federation where Ambedkar's photo was morphed.
The emblem is also known as the State Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation.
We also found a similar photo of the conference room on the official website of the office of the Russian President.
Even this picture showed the Russian emblem instead of Ambedkar's photo.
Conclusion: An edited image is being shared to claim that a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is hung up in Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Vladamir Putin Fact Check BR Ambedkar
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.