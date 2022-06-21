Kremlin Threatens As Lithuania Bans Transit of Russian Goods to Kaliningrad
Kaliningrad is Russia's westernmost federal subject, and is located between Poland and Lithuania.
Russia threatened retaliation on Tuesday, 21 June, over Lithuania's prohibition on the transit of some goods on its sovereign territory to the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.
The Baltic state's move is being seen by the Kremlin as "unprecedented", and Russia said that its response could have "a serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania."
Moscow has also demanded an immediate lift of the ban, which according to the Lithuanian government, is in line with the sanctions slapped on Russia by the European Union due to the invasion of Ukraine.
"If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation via Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future, then Russia reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests," the foreign ministry stated.
The transit of coal, metals, and other construction materials have been banned, and these are all subject to EU sanctions. Nevertheless, the EU is concerned about the situation.
"There is no blockade. The land transit between Kaliningrad and other parts of Russia has not been banned. Second, transit of people and goods that are not sanctioned continues. Third, Lithuania has not taken any unilateral national restrictions," EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
"Lithuania is not guilty. It is not implementing national sanctions. It is not implementing their will. Whatever they are doing has been the consequence of previous consultation with the [European] commission, which has provided guidelines," he added.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)
