Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy Writes to PM Modi Seeking G20 Spot, Humanitarian Aid
The letter was handed over by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar during her three-day-visit to India.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting India for additional medicines and medical equipment as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine.
The letter was handed over by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar during her meeting with Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, on Tuesday, 12 April, in New Delhi.
A statement from the MEA read:
"Besides holding discussion on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she handed over a letter from President Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister Modi... The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies."
Moreover, the Ukrainian president also sought his participation in the G20 summit in September this year.
Dzheppar's visit was her first to India since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"I think India is a global player. It is really a 'Vishwaguru' of the world. We are feeling the pain by actually fighting for the values. This is about justice... Russia is questioning the very existence of my country. In our history of 1,500 years, Ukraine never attacked any country."
MoS Meenakshi Lekhi also narrated the meeting on Twitter and said, "Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM Emine Dzheppar."
Lekhi added that the discussions ranged from bilateral and global issues to cultural ties and women empowerment. She said that Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance.
She also reiterated Modi's statement from a September 2022 bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he said, "Today's era is not of war."
Dzhaparova's visit also saw her engage in bilateral discussions with MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma bilateral talks where they discussed economics, defence, humanitarian assistance and global issues of mutual interest.
"The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies. Secretary (West) shared that India has provided medicines, medical equipment and would provide school buses etc. to Ukraine," a MEA statement added.
