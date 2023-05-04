SCO Meet: ‘On My Way,’ Says Bilawal Bhutto; Jaishankar Holds Bilateral With Ming

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar kicked off his bilateral talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign minister's meeting and held talks with Secretary General Zhang Ming.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted a video where he said that he is on the way to Goa and will illustrate Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO.

Describing his interaction with Zhang Ming as "productive," Jaishankar said that he appreciated Ming's "supports for India's SCO Presidency," which is driven by "a commitment to secure SCO India's Presidency.

The EAM tweeted: