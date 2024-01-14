Train More for Better Transparency in the Railways

All said, without doubt, the Railways Ministry being a public authority under the RTI Act has all the statutory powers to ensure its effective implementation within its jurisdiction. However, those powers do not extend to interfering with the scheme of the Act and the procedures laid down by it. If the senior management is so concerned about the manner of disposal of RTI applications and first appeals, it must designate such senior officers of the Railways in whom it has complete confidence to perform the functions of the PIO and the FAA. This is the best way to ensure that the RTI Act’s provisions are implemented with due application of mind in letter and spirit and that ‘embarrassing situations’ are avoided.

It would be apt to cite Justice P N Bhagwati’s (as he then was) views on whether ‘embarrassment’ to the government or anybody in government is a necessary factor for consideration while making a decision about the disclosure of information contained in official records. In the Constitution Bench matter of S. P. Gupta vs President of India, [AIR 1982 SC149] Justice Bhagwati, in a separate opinion on the issue of transfers of Additional Judges of High Courts, opined as follows:

“It is axiomatic that every action of the government must be actuated by public interest but even so we find cases, though not many, where governmental action is taken not for public good but for personal gain or other extraneous considerations. Sometimes governmental action is influenced by political and other motivations and pressures... At times, there are also instances of misuse or abuse of authority on the part of the executive. Now, if secrecy were to be observed in the functioning of government and the processes of government were to be kept hidden from public scrutiny, it would tend to promote and encourage oppression, corruption and misuse or abuse of authority, for it would all be shrouded in the veil of secrecy without any public accountability. But if there is an open government with means, of information available to the public there would be greater exposure of the functioning of government and it would help to assure the people a better and more efficient administration. There can be little doubt that' exposure to public gaze and scrutiny is one of the surest means of achieving a clean and healthy administration. It has been truly said that an open government is clean government and a powerful safeguard against political and administrative aberration and inefficiency...

Where the State is a party to an action in which disclosure of a document is sought by the opposite party, it is possible that the decision to withhold the document may be influenced by the apprehension that such disclosure may adversely affect the head of the department or the department itself or the minister or even the Government or that it may provoke public criticism or censure in the legislature or in the press, but it is essential that such considerations should be totally kept out in reaching the decision whether or not to disclose the document. So also the effect of the document on the ultimate course of the litigation whether its disclosure would hurt the State in its defence should have no relevance in making a claim for immunity against disclosure. The sole and only consideration must be whether the disclosure of the document would be detrimental to public interest in the particular case before the Court...” [emphasis supplied].

Perhaps a refresher course regarding the manner of interpretation and implementation of the RTI Act as progressively interpreted by our Constitutional Courts is in order for the senior management of the Railways Ministry. Any expenditure incurred on such training courses is not likely to be criticised as a waste of the taxpayers’ money.

(Venkatesh Nayak is Director, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, New Delhi. Views are personal.)