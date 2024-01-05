CPRO’s ‘Kaafi Real’ Transfer After RTI Reveals Cost of PM Modi Selfie Points

The Central Railways chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure was suddenly transferred in December 2023 only seven months after being appointed to the post, as per a news report by The Times of India.

His transfer took place soon after he released the exact cost of the 3D Narendra Modi ‘selfie points’ at railway stations. Social activist, Ajay Bose, had filed Right to Information Act queries asking for details on costs associated with the selfie booths.

The Central Railways is one of 19 zones of Indian Railways. The activist had filed the RTI queries about the cost to five of the zones, Central Railways, Western, Southern, Northern, and North Western Railways. The Central Railways was the only zone to respond to the query on specific costs.

