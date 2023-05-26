Right-Wing Populism: Amid Shifting Economic Paradigm, Can Political Left Thrive?

(This article is part of a two-part analytical series aimed at understanding contemporary right-wing populism, as observed in the case of countries identified in our book Strongmen Saviours, with a reflection on the nature of contested link seen between today’s populism and other phenomena (hyper-globalism), and the pressing need to come up with an alternative conceptual paradigm (post neoliberalism) that can help pivot opposition politics (and economics) towards a new ‘populist’ imagination or theory of politico-economic change. Read part one here.)

Dani Rodrik in his recent work postulates a new theoretical approach with significant policy knowledge for countries failing (or finding it difficult) to otherwise rebalance their policy priorities aimed at a need to globalise (via trade, finance, flexible immigration laws) and also secure a domestic-focused commitment to socio-cultural issues of 'national priorities’ (oft tied wrapped in an ideological, majoritarian agenda). Much of the populist imagination of the political ‘right’ has been positioned around a need to meet these two ‘interest goals’ have constantly struggled due to the absence of an ‘alternative theory of economic change’.

Rodrik calls this new approach “productivism.”

According to him, this new approach can help “prioritize the dissemination of productive economic opportunities throughout all regions of the economy and segments of the labor force. It differs from what immediately preceded it (“neoliberalism”) in that it gives governments (and civil society) a significant role in achieving that goal. It puts less faith in markets and is suspicious of large corporations.