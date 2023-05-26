Mission Opposition Unity: Will Mamata- Kejriwal Parallel the Congress in 2024?

By all accounts, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a crusader. The battle she had waged for decades to rise to power, defeating the mighty Communists in 2011, earned her the credentials as an indomitable, firebrand politician ready to take on any adversary.

The belief was further reinforced by her incredible fight and subsequent win against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) aggressive bid to expand the saffron footprints in West Bengal in the 2021 state elections.

In more recent times, disparate Opposition political entities have found in her– an identical predicament in which the ED, the CBI, and other central agencies are hounding rival political leaders to the BJP.