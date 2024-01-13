PMLA and the ED: A Need for Recalibration

Now, money laundering cannot independently occur without the existence of and the alleged commission of an offence as laid out in the schedule to the PMLA, which is called the “scheduled offence”, the illegal gains from which are the subject matter of the act. Several offences have been notified under the schedule, including some offences which have a direct or reasonable nexus with the object of enacting the PMLA.

The schedule, however, also contains many offences that are irrelevant to the original purpose of the Act and the object sought to be achieved, such as offences under several environmental laws including legislations for the prevention and control of pollution of air and water, the Wildlife Protection Act, the Biological Diversity Act, etc. which hardly have any connection with the menace it sought to address.

In addition to be above, the ED tends to exercise limitless powers, which have been bestowed upon it by the Act. From the very inception of a case of money laundering that can be triggered by the mere allegation with respect to the commission of a scheduled offence, the ED can attach, freeze, and seize immovable and moveable properties, bank accounts, etc. of any accused (an individual or financial entity such as companies, LLPs, etc.) or a person related to the accused, or even a mere witness.