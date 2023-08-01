Of Skill and Chance: 28 Percent GST on Online Gaming is Killing the Industry

Lower tax rates may result in lower immediate tax collection, but the subsequent growth in the industry and increased employment can compensate for this loss in the long run, positively impacting the overall economy.

There are reports about the next meeting on 2 August this year of the GST Council to touch upon the issue again. Hopefully, it will consider the gaming industry's unique characteristics, such as the distinction between games of skill and games of chance, should be considered when formulating taxation policies.

Policymakers should also take into account the long-term economic implications of taxation and strike a balance between revenue generation and industry growth. This will help in realizing the government’s target of reaching the $ 1 trillion digital economy milestone in a more inclusive way.

(Subimal Bhattacharjee is a commentator on cyber and security issues around Northeast India. He can be reached @subimal on Twitter. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)